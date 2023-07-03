Aspirus to offer a unique solution to your excessive sweating

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summertime is one of the best times of the year as it brings sunshine, seeing all the flowers, and basking in the summer heat, but that also means increased sweating.

Excessive sweating, also known as hyperhidrosis, is not always related to heat and some people experience this on a daily basis regardless of temperature.

According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society (HIS), people with this condition produce up to five times the average volume of sweat. They may experience physical discomforts such as skin irritation or infection, psychological troubles such as anxiety or depression, embarrassment, and constant stress from always trying to hide their sweat from others.

“If you believe that hyperhidrosis may be negatively impacting your life, know that you don’t have to live this way. There are treatment options available to help you find relief, “said Katrina Mattek, physician assistant at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics.

She stated the clinic offers Botox, an effective and FDA-approved treatment for excessive sweating because it blocks signals to the sweat glands that cause sweating.

Mattek added it’s a quick in-office procedure with no downtime and results can last six months or more. When the excessive sweating returns, it’s time for another treatment.

For more information or to explore options for hyperhidrosis, visit www.aspirus.org/plastic-surgery, call 715-870-2162, or visit Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and speak with your primary care provider or dermatologist to learn more about other ways to manage your sweating.

