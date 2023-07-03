News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Aspirus to offer a unique solution to your excessive sweating

Botox injections can be used for chronic conditions like excessive sweating.
Botox injections can be used for chronic conditions like excessive sweating.(FILE)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summertime is one of the best times of the year as it brings sunshine, seeing all the flowers, and basking in the summer heat, but that also means increased sweating.

Excessive sweating, also known as hyperhidrosis, is not always related to heat and some people experience this on a daily basis regardless of temperature.

According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society (HIS), people with this condition produce up to five times the average volume of sweat. They may experience physical discomforts such as skin irritation or infection, psychological troubles such as anxiety or depression, embarrassment, and constant stress from always trying to hide their sweat from others.

“If you believe that hyperhidrosis may be negatively impacting your life, know that you don’t have to live this way. There are treatment options available to help you find relief, “said Katrina Mattek, physician assistant at Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics.

She stated the clinic offers Botox, an effective and FDA-approved treatment for excessive sweating because it blocks signals to the sweat glands that cause sweating.

Mattek added it’s a quick in-office procedure with no downtime and results can last six months or more. When the excessive sweating returns, it’s time for another treatment.

For more information or to explore options for hyperhidrosis, visit www.aspirus.org/plastic-surgery, call 715-870-2162, or visit Aspirus Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and speak with your primary care provider or dermatologist to learn more about other ways to manage your sweating.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SentryWorld Fox
A fox-hole in one?... Curious animal tries joining tournament at SentryWorld
Langer hoists the Francis D. Ouimet trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
Langer wins 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
A risk of strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather: More summer heat, risk of strong to severe storms around July 4th
Experience Wisconsin Fan Village at the U.S. Senior Open.
Fans leave with positive experience after U.S. Senior Open’s conclusion
Langer puts on a cheesehead following his U.S. Senior Open win at SentryWorld.
Langer reflects on winning historic U.S. Senior Open title

Latest News

generic carnival ride
People stuck upside down on carnival ride in Crandon rescued
1 person dead in Vilas County crash
Primary threats with severe storms will be wind and hail
First Alert Weather: Hot & muggy, storm chances could impact 4th of July plans
Simple ways you can improve your credit score