The 4th of July is one of the deadliest binge drinking days in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Fourth of July approaches, health experts say it’s important to address the issue of alcohol safety. Excessive drinking, particularly binge drinking, remains a significant concern in the U.S. and poses risks to individuals’ health and safety.

Wisconsin ranks second in the country for binge drinking, with 24% of Wisconsin adults engaging in this behavior compared to the national average of 16%.

Alcohol poisoning is a direct consequence of consuming dangerous amounts of alcohol in a short period. There are approximately 2,200 alcohol poisoning-related deaths each year in the U.S., according to the CDC.

“Alcohol poisoning is a severe and potentially life-threatening condition. It occurs when a person consumes a dangerous amount of alcohol, leading to toxic levels in the bloodstream,” said Monica Mynsberge, substance use intervention coordinator at Aspirus. “You consume too much alcohol in a short amount of time, that your liver can’t process the alcohol. It actually starts shutting down organs and systems in your body. You can go into a coma.”

Recognizing the symptoms of alcohol poisoning is crucial in ensuring timely intervention. Mental confusion, difficulty remaining conscious, vomiting, seizures, trouble breathing, slow heart rate, clammy skin, dulled responses, and extremely low body temperature are some of the signs that indicate a person may be experiencing alcohol poisoning.

To make your Independence Day celebrations safer and more enjoyable for everyone, Aspirus Health and Mynsberge recommend following these alcohol safety tips:

Drinking in moderation: For women, consuming three or more drinks within a two- to three-hour period is considered binge drinking, while for men, it is four or more drinks in a sitting.

Hydrate and eat nutritious food: Alcohol dehydrates the body, so it is important to drink plenty of water and consume nutritious food alongside alcoholic beverages.

Host responsibly: If hosting a Fourth of July gathering, take responsibility for the well-being of guests. Offer a variety of drink options, including non-alcoholic beverages, and encourage moderation. Never allow alcohol consumption by minors. If someone appears overly intoxicated, intervene and give them water, food, and a safe place to rest.

Plan transportation: Making transportation arrangements in advance can prevent drunk driving incidents. Encourage designated drivers among the group or arrange alternative transportation options.

Firework safety: Only sober people should interact with fireworks. Alcohol impairs coordination and judgment, significantly increasing the risk of accidents and injuries. Avoid mixing alcohol with fireworks.

Mynsberge said that if someone displays signs and symptoms of alcohol poisoning, prompt action is necessary. Do not hesitate to call 911 and provide a detailed description of the situation to the dispatcher.

Drinking also has the potential to seriously impact people’s mental health. Gundersen Health System residential treatment therapist Chantell Phillips says it comes down to what amount of risk a person is willing to take.

“A risk is a risk, no matter how small that risk might be or how small you think that risk might be,” she said.

Drinking can increase both anxiety and depression. Becoming addicted to alcohol is also a possibility.

“When it comes to addiction, it’s really important to remember that anyone can go on to develop an addiction. And that’s another piece of that risk,” Phillips added. “If it were to cross over into addiction, that impacts your family, your friends, your work, your ability to function.”

The recommendation for females is no more than one drink a day.

Phillips said, “Well, maybe it starts out as one during the day, but then you develop a tolerance, and then you need two a day to get the same effect, and then three a day. And then how much more do you need a day to get that same effect before it kind of crosses that line into interfering with the rest of your life?”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.