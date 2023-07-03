47-year-old man dead after being thrown from motorcycle in Adams Co.

TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office states one man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle Saturday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., deputies determined a motorcycle rider was going west on the 100 block of County Road EE, in the Town of Jackson. As he was attempting to round a curve, the sheriff’s office explained the rider lost control of the vehicle and it tipped over.

The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated deputies arrived around 10:55 p.m. and provided first aid to the man, who it identified as identified as Aaron Myott.

The 47-year-old Friendship resident was pronounced dead at the site of the wreck.

