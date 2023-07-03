News and First Alert Weather App
1 person dead in Vilas County crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Vilas County early Sunday morning.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on State Hwy 155 near South Lost Lake Dr just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had missed a corner and struck some trees. Brittany Johnston, 33, of Sayner was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle at the time.

Crews from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Germain Rescue and Fire Department, Plum Lake Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Med 5, Arbor Vitae Fire Department and the Oneida County Medical Examiners Office responded to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

