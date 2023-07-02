News and First Alert Weather App
REPORTS: Bucks, Lopez agree to two-year deal

The deal is worth $48 million according to reports
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A day after locking up Khris Middleton on a new deal, the Milwaukee Bucks bring back another large piece of their core. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with Brook Lopez on a new two-year, $48 million deal to keep the big man in Milwaukee.

Lopez returns to the Bucks for his sixth season in Milwaukee. The Stanford product has made two all-NBA defensive teams during his time in Milwaukee, including this past season on the first-team.

