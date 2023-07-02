REPORTS: Bucks, Lopez agree to two-year deal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A day after locking up Khris Middleton on a new deal, the Milwaukee Bucks bring back another large piece of their core. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with Brook Lopez on a new two-year, $48 million deal to keep the big man in Milwaukee.

Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Lopez returns to the Bucks for his sixth season in Milwaukee. The Stanford product has made two all-NBA defensive teams during his time in Milwaukee, including this past season on the first-team.

