REPORTS: Bucks, Lopez agree to two-year deal
The deal is worth $48 million according to reports
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A day after locking up Khris Middleton on a new deal, the Milwaukee Bucks bring back another large piece of their core. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with Brook Lopez on a new two-year, $48 million deal to keep the big man in Milwaukee.
Lopez returns to the Bucks for his sixth season in Milwaukee. The Stanford product has made two all-NBA defensive teams during his time in Milwaukee, including this past season on the first-team.
