News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Record-high number of 40-year-olds have never married, study says

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850...
Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve made it to your 40th birthday without tying the knot, you’re not alone.

A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married.

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.

They found that 40-year-old men were more likely not to have been married than women, and Black 40-year-olds were “much more likely” to have never wed than their peers of different races.

The study also showed 40-year-olds without at least a bachelor’s degree were more likely to have never wed than those with more education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SentryWorld Fox
A fox-hole in one?... Curious animal tries joining tournament at SentryWorld
A boy found a suspicious device in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls, Wis., on June 30, 2023, the...
Police: Boy finds live bomb while playing in Chippewa Falls woods
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Fmr. Wausau investment agent convicted of wire fraud and money laundering
Tony Wise
Overcoming the odds: The lengths one golfer went through to play at SentryWorld
The gallery watches Stricker & Kelly on the 9th green.
Stricker, Kelly pairing draws massive gallery at U.S. Senior Open

Latest News

A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Ocean Robertson, who was shot in the head at 5 months old, celebrated her third birthday.
‘This is really a blessing’: Girl shot in head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday
'This is really a blessing': Girl shot in the head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday
In this photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is an interior view of the...
Despite promises, attorneys are scarce as the US resumes speedy asylum screenings at border
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say