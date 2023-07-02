Langer reflects on winning historic U.S. Senior Open title

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Following a final round 69, Bernhard Langer secured his second U.S. Senior Open win. However, the victory carried many more historical impacts. Langer became the oldest winner ever of the U.S. Senior Open, doing so at 65 years old. The win also gave Langer his 46th on the Champions Tour, marking a new record and his 12th senior major. In an interview on the 18th green, Langer said he felt honored to set those marks at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

“Extremely special, especially to win the US Senior Open,” said Langer. “I mean, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better 46 victory.”

Langer won the title despite not being the fan favorite. Fans showed out to support Wisconsinites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly who were well in contention. Langer compared the experience to another “road game” atmosphere from years ago.

“Many, many years ago, this is outstanding. It actually reminded me a little bit of this one was in Seattle and I was paired with Fred Couples the very last day and there were probably 30 to 40,000 people that were all cheering for Fred Couples and I figured it’d be similar here in Wisconsin playing with Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker ahead of me,” said Langer. “But the people he had treated me a lot better than they did in Seattle.”

The German veteran used hot starts in both the third and fourth rounds to his advantage. Langer opened both round by getting birdies on holes one and two.

“I got off to another really good start burden the first two holes they’re not easy holes, but somehow I managed to make two birdies and felt very comfortable,” said Langer. “Then, I added another one on the fifth hole set got off to a great start, and increased my lead, which settled me down even more,”said Langer.

While it was an emotional win, Langer says it still hasn’t totally set in that he passed Hale Irwin’s record for most wins on the Champions Tour.

“I never thought I would reach 45 what Heather and did and I got to that in February, and then I thought, ‘Well, you’re there now it’s just keep going,’ said Langer. “You know, I guess got a couple more so hopefully, this will not be the last one but it’s certainly I gotta pinch myself.”

Langer’s final total score in the event was 277.

