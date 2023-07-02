Kelly thankful for ‘great’ week at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After being in contention all week at SentryWorld, ultimately Jerry Kelly’s dream of winning a senior major in his home state falls a little short. Kelly finished third with a score of -4 Sunday at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open. After the final round, Kelly told NewsChannel 7 in an exclusive interview that it wasn’t the finish he was hoping for, but the entire week was rewarding.

“It’s disappointing, but you walk up 18 and everybody gives you such appreciation,” said Kelly. “I mean, you got to smile and you got to soak it in it. It was a really great week, Wisconsin showed up and Wisconsin showed up outside the ropes, which helped Wisconsin show up inside the ropes and it was just a great tournament all the way around.”

Kelly battled a wrist injury throughout the tournament. He said it was a combination of Advil and Tylenol that helped him through the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to a week of rest and see what happens. I’ll probably get some X-rays or MRIs this week at some point and just see what it is,” said Kelly. “You know, when I swung Well, it was fine but when I got the club stuck behind me, which I did all day today that’s when it became a little painful and you know it earlier in the week it it taught me to swing well and yeah, I pushed past that boundary apparently today.”

Kelly’s third-round pairing with Steve Stricker provided for a memorable round for the two longtime friends and Wisconsinites. He says as fun as it was to play with Stricker, the weekend wasn’t about them.

“I mean it’s, it was great playing together and really performing. Neither of us performed very well out of the box today. Bernhard got on top and was comfortable on top,” said Kelly. “I mean, it’s not about Steve and I when somebody else’s winning. It’d be a totally different situation if one of us was going to win but Bernhard played fantastic on that front side and gave himself the cushion and played like the technician he is coming down the stretch,” said Kelly.

Kelly finished the weekend with a final four-round score of 280.

