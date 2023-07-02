Kelly and Stricker sit second and third after day three at U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - There was a buzz in the air heading into day three at the U.S. Senior Open as Wisconsinites and friends Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker were paired up for the third round. At day’s end, the two lived up to the hype in front of large crowds at SentryWorld.

Kelly and Stricker both shot 68 in round three, setting that up to be in contention on championship Sunday. Kelly used a strong back nine to get to -4 now in the tournament, while Stricker picked his spots to improve to -3 overall. Both golfers birdied the final hole on 18, met by an electric roar from the hometown crowd, capped off by a hug between the two friends.

“That tit-for-tat thing is really fun when it’s he and I,” said Kelly. “The last hole was great. I knew he was making it after I made that.”

Stricker said he walked up to 18, knowing it’d be important to pick up a stroke. However, his pal was one step ahead of him.

“You know Jerry beat me to it, really,” said Stricker. “I was thinking if I could make that putt and I knew I was first off on that tee sheet today so I would’ve been in the last group tomorrow. But Jerry beat me to it so now I’m thinking well now, I’ve got to top him and get it in.”

Both golfers added how special it is to have that moment in front of fans rooting for them in their home state.

“We don’t get this kind of support like this very often,” said Stricker. “It’s really a special week for Jerry and myself. And on top of it, we’re right in there with an opportunity to win.”

”Great reception, great show up for all the people from Wisconsin and all over,” said Kelly. “They’ve been nothing but fantastic, definitely sends chills up your spine,”

Kelly and Stricker now sit in second and third respectively. However, it’d be another veteran in the top spot. Bernhard Langer occupies first after shooting his second straight 68. A couple of birdies to start the day fueled Langer to another day of consistent and patient play. He’ll play alongside Kelly Sunday and understands he won’t be the fan favorite. However, that’s nothing new to the 65-year-old.

“I remember playing against Fred couples in Seattle actually in this championships and there were 30,000 people, every one of them cheering for Fred,” said Langer. “The only one cheering for me was my caddie, my son. I understand they want the hometown boy to win and I’ve been there myself. So, it’s going to be an interesting day.”

Langer and Kelly will be the last pair to tee off Sunday at 11:34 a.m. Stricker will play alongside former PGA Championship winner Y.E. Yang. With an impressive 69 Saturday, Yang sits tied for fourth with Retief Goosen. Yang says it’d mean a lot to win this event, representing his home country of South Korea.

“It’s really important because, as you know, there are only two Korean players KJ and YE in the Champions Tour,” said Yang, through his translator. “Of course, he would love to win it and if he does win it. It will bring awareness, more attention to the Champions Tour so that would be something great.”

Yang and Stricker tee off at 11:24 a.m. For a look at the entire leaderboard, visit here.

