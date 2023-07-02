News and First Alert Weather App
Grounds game: From England to Stevens Point

Ronan Latham mows the grass on the 3rd green.
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - “Invaluable experience, really.”

Early morning and late at night, the SentryWorld grounds crew gets to work. Including Ronan Latham, here from England for the U.S. Senior Open.

“I saw the course online and just loved it,” said the 24 year-old. “I sent the course manager, superintendent, Matt (Smith) an email and here I am.”

He works at a golf course an hour south of Manchester at the JCB Golf and Country Club. Paid his own way here for a volunteer position.

“We’ve got our own event similar to this in about a month. The Legends Tour called the JCB Championship. So, it’s perfect for me to come out here and get a bit of experience, said Latham”

“He’s all into turf. He’s asking questions all the time,”said Gary Tanko, with a smile.

Ronan works side by side with Tanko, the former SentryWorld superintendent.

“It’s unbelievable to have someone come that far over here to be part of this, Tanko said. “We’re mowing greens each day, together.”

“He’s been showing me around the golf course. Showing me what’s changed,” Latham said.

“I don’t see how he can not pick up what we do here at SentryWorld and take it back to his home course,” added Tanko.

If there’s anything he wants to take back home, it’s the experience of working a major.

“The buzz that you get from working a tournament is second to none. So I just really enjoy that.”

He grew up around golf, with his dad being a course general manager. But where his turf game excels, his golf game not so much.

“I’ve started to get lessons this year, but I’m not very good.”

Ronan says he’ll head back home to England midday Monday.

