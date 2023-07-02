News and First Alert Weather App
Former UWSP coach volunteering at U.S. Senior Open

Former UWSP coach Bennett volunteering
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Among the 2,300 volunteers this week is former UW-Stevens Point basketball coach Jack Bennett. He knows a thing or two about championships.

Jack likes to call this week a ‘chamber of commerce’ week, meaning postcard perfect conditions. The last few days he’s been a marshall on hole number 10. He says he’s gotten to know Stricker over the years.

Having a front row seat for the U.S. Senior Open, he’s taking notes.

“I mean as you watch them and you see a golfer come up whose struggling, I like to watch them as they warm up,” he said. “You know, just the way they swing the club. The intensity they bring to it. Or if they’re just more relaxed. They don’t say anything but you can tell by body language.”

Jack echoes what other volunteers we’ve talked with have said, that everything has gone pretty smooth from the inside.

