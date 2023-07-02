First Alert Weather: More summer heat, risk of strong to severe storms around July 4th

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The extended holiday weekend continues with more sun than clouds on Sunday and temps rising well into the 80s. Monday will likely be the hottest day as readings rise to around 90. A slow-moving cold front will bring the risk of strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening, as well as on Wednesday. In the wake of this front, pleasant early July weather is on tap.

Heat index values will remain below 95°, but still hot and a bit steamy. (WSAW)

Keep the sunglasses handy for Sunday with a good deal of sunshine and rather warm conditions. Fine weather for the final round of golf action at SentryWorld in Stevens Point for the U.S. Senior Open. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A fair amount of sun and rather warm on Sunday. (WSAW)

No weather issues around dusk Sunday evening for fireworks displays in parts of the region. Temps will be running in the low to mid 70s with a mostly clear sky. Overnight into early Monday morning, some patchy fog may develop in spots. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Turning more humid Monday and Tuesday with dew points in the mid 60s. (WSAW)

A hot Monday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

A chance of storms Tuesday late morning. (WSAW)

Chances for showers and storms into Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

A risk of strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

The 4th of July on Tuesday is when the next weather maker will inch closer to the region. A mix of sun and clouds, rather warm, and humid. There is a chance of showers and storms late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The potential exists for some storms to be strong to severe, especially in the western half of the area. Highs on Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s.

Severe storms possible on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Showers & storms likely on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Showers & storms likely Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers & storms Wednesday evening. (WSAW)

The cold front arrives on Wednesday with considerable cloudiness and humid conditions. Showers and storms are likely. The risk still exists for some storms to be strong to severe. We are closely monitoring Tuesday late afternoon to Wednesday for possible First Alert Weather Days. The main threats with severe storms will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper 70s to around 80.

In the wake of the cold front, pleasant weather to wrap up the week. A fair amount of sun and less humid Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80. Next Sunday is partly sunny with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.