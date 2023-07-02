First Alert Weather: More summer heat, risk of strong to severe storms around July 4th
Rather warm Sunday with a good deal of sun. Temps will make a run toward 90° in the next couple of days. Monitoring for storms that might be strong to severe Tuesday-Wednesday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The extended holiday weekend continues with more sun than clouds on Sunday and temps rising well into the 80s. Monday will likely be the hottest day as readings rise to around 90. A slow-moving cold front will bring the risk of strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening, as well as on Wednesday. In the wake of this front, pleasant early July weather is on tap.
Keep the sunglasses handy for Sunday with a good deal of sunshine and rather warm conditions. Fine weather for the final round of golf action at SentryWorld in Stevens Point for the U.S. Senior Open. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
No weather issues around dusk Sunday evening for fireworks displays in parts of the region. Temps will be running in the low to mid 70s with a mostly clear sky. Overnight into early Monday morning, some patchy fog may develop in spots. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
A hot Monday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
The 4th of July on Tuesday is when the next weather maker will inch closer to the region. A mix of sun and clouds, rather warm, and humid. There is a chance of showers and storms late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The potential exists for some storms to be strong to severe, especially in the western half of the area. Highs on Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s.
The cold front arrives on Wednesday with considerable cloudiness and humid conditions. Showers and storms are likely. The risk still exists for some storms to be strong to severe. We are closely monitoring Tuesday late afternoon to Wednesday for possible First Alert Weather Days. The main threats with severe storms will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper 70s to around 80.
In the wake of the cold front, pleasant weather to wrap up the week. A fair amount of sun and less humid Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80. Next Sunday is partly sunny with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the upper 70s.
