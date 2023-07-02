Fans leave with positive experience after U.S. Senior Open’s conclusion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After two years of preparation, all of SentryWorld’s hard work has come to fruition. Whether they’re from here or around the world,

Fans have experienced one of the biggest events in central Wisconsin history. For this year’s U.S. Senior Open, there are plenty of reasons for fans to show out.

“For the golf, I am a golf fanatic, I work for a golf course back home,” says Mike Eberle, The Villages, Florida. “And I have been following Stricker and all of these guys.”

“The experience and the golf, see if I can beat these guys,” says Kevin Waterson, Stevens Point.

From watching live golf to hanging out with friends and family, it’d be tough to not find a way to enjoy your Senior Open experience. No matter how old you are.

“I’m having a lot of fun here,” says Hannah Dickmann, Stevens Point. “It feels like we’re at home watching TV, but it’s actually more real.”

People from Stevens Point are taking a lot pride for their city.

“It’s just unbelievable,” says Waterson. “We never had anything like this in Stevens Point and I’m hoping for the big boys to come out here sometime, it’s great.”

Now with the state of one major, they can’t *wait to see what’s next at SentryWorld.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” says Mary Fischer, Stevens Point.

“I hope that they have more here,” says Waterson. “If it’s men, women, USGA, little kids, I’m hoping for it.”

