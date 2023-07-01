News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

SentryWorld Fox
A fox-hole in one?... Curious animal tries joining tournament at SentryWorld
A boy found a suspicious device in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls, Wis., on June 30, 2023, the...
Police: Boy finds live bomb while playing in Chippewa Falls woods
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Fmr. Wausau investment agent convicted of wire fraud and money laundering
The top 60 are in, tee times set for third round of U.S. Senior Open
Senior Amateur Rusty Strawn
Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond

Latest News

Fireworks country Wittenberg
Business at Fireworks Country picking up this 4th of July weekend
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets