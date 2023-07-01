News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets on sale now for Merrill Area United Way’s Concert for a Cause

MAUW Logo
MAUW Logo(MAUW)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area United Way is kicking off its annual fall fundraising campaign with its Concert for a Cause event featuring Leslie Blasing on Tuesday, August 8.

The concert event will be held at the Northwoods Veteran Post located at 601 Johnson St. in Merrill. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social time and appetizers. The concert starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and include an appetizer buffet. Tickets at the door are $25. It is also a cash-only bar.

MAUW Concert for a Cause
MAUW Concert for a Cause(MAUW)

Leslie Blasing is on tour from South Padre Island. Her music covers nine decades, including country, pop, classic rock, and hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Blasing has been an opener for several country greats and named the number-one entertainer in Texas several times.

Advance tickets can be purchased in person (cash only) at the following locations:

Merrill outlets are Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce, Northwoods Veterans Post, Dave’s County Market, Park City Credit Union, and Merrill Foto News.

Tomahawk and Minocqua outlets are Park City Credit Union.

Rhinelander outlets are Park City Credit Union and Buyers Guide Rhinelander.

Wausau outlets are Festival Foods and City Pages office.

Online orders are available by visiting Eventbrite.com.

All proceeds benefit the Merrill Area United Way. For further information, call 715-536-2016 or 414-539-0182.

