Stricker, Kelly pairing draws massive gallery at U.S. Senior Open

The gallery watches Stricker & Kelly on the 9th green.
The gallery watches Stricker & Kelly on the 9th green.(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Rock star status at the U.S. Senior Open.

“It is a massive gallery. It’s the gallery in all of this whole thing today.”

Fans got their dream pairing of Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly for the 3rd round. As you’d imagine their crowd was large.

“We’ve got my cousins little boys here, too,” said Eric Kroening of Tigerton. “So, we were excited to get him a fist bump. And then I’m like, well, I’ve got to get the fist bump, too.”

“It’ll be hard to get close to the greens and everything, said Wausau’s Chris Petterson. “But I’m hoping to walk along with it the whole way.”

It helps to have a gameplan if you want to be up close.

“Because the crowd, as you can see, they’ll run from 9 to come over to 10,” said Kevin Dillon, who drove up from Milwaukee. “We’re out 2 holes in front of this to get a better of him teeing, him and Kelly.”

Stricker and Kelly may be the stars of this show. But the supporting cast has a small fan club as well.

“I’m just here to support Mrs. (Nicki) Stricker,” said Breanne Flatter, the Mrs. Wisconsin America winner. “Because, you know she’s a Wisconsin woman. She’s caddying for her husband. I know she’s probably giving him some tips.”

At the end of the day a few more friends were made while cheering on Wisconsin’s native sons.

SHAWN HIBBARD, FROM WAUWATOSA-- “Everybody is just so friendly and it’s a wonderful course,” added Shawn Hibbard, visiting from Wauwatosa.

“This is extremely good for central Wisconsin,” said Petterson.

For Sunday’s final round, the two will be in separate pairings.

