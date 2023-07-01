News and First Alert Weather App
Stricker, Kelly move up to top 10, Langer leads through two rounds of U.S. Senior Open

Steve Stricker tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open...
Steve Stricker tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis. on Friday, June 30, 2023. (James Gilbert/USGA)(James Gilbert | USGA Museum)
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly sit in the top ten of the leaderboard for the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld through the second round.

Stricker bounced back from a pair of double bogey’s in Thursday’s first round. He shot a 70 to finish one under par on the day, and even par for the tournament. Stricker made four birdies, including at hole 12 where he had a double bogey in the first round. Stricker is tied for fifth place, which is right where he wants to be heading into the back half of the open.

“I’m right in there. The scores aren’t going anywhere,” Stricker said. “It’s very challenging, it’s very tough and if you don’t hit the fairway, you’re scrambling. I feel ok with where I’m at.”

Kelly battled through a wrist injury for the second day in a row, but his score didn’t show it. Kelly shot one-under to move into a tie for third place. The Madison native played a relatively clean round, with only one bogey.

The big winner on the day was Bernhard Langer, who shot a 68, the second best score of the day, to jump into sole possession of first place at three-under.

“[Round one] was a lot of pars,” Langer said. “Today was a little bit better. The course is tough, but it’s fair. It’s a great setup and I’m fortunate to be playing well and I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Rod Pampling is behind him at two-under. Pampling shot a 72 to take sole possession of second place. Behind pampling is Retief Goosen, Dicky Pride and Kelly at one-under.

Some other notable scores in the tournament are Ernie Els, who’s tied for sixth at even par, and last year’s champion Padraig Harrington, who’s at +3 through two rounds.

Friday was also cut day, where half of the field was cut from competition. The cutline was +8, which meant golfers with a score higher than that were cut from the field. Hortonville’s Bradley Lanning was part of that group with a +19. Some other names who were cut were Fred Funk (+17), Brad Bryant (+17) and Notah Begay III (+11).

You can follow this link for the full leaderboard.

