News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.(WWE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov has died at age 54.

His family says he died Friday of natural causes.

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a “tragic ring accident” while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.

Nevertheless, family members say Drozdov maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest, even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.

Drozdov was known as both “Puke” and “Droz” in the ring.

The WWE says he was a “gifted athlete” well before wrestling.

Drozdov played football at the University of Maryland before short stints in the NFL where he played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Amateur Rusty Strawn
Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond
Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
Red Wings select Wausau native Brady Cleveland
4 facing charges following Marathon County drug investigation
The top 60 are in, tee times set for third round of U.S. Senior Open
Weekend of Sunset Kayaking
Local kayak, paddle board rentals face setback in central Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - Members of the U.S Coast Guard Academy class of 2019 assemble on Washington Parade Field...
Coast Guard apologizes for mishandling of sexual assaults at academy following revelation of probe
US Coast Guard hid damning sexual assault report
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado woman who wants to create a wedding website, but...
Supreme Court sides with business excluding same-sex couples
Americans react to SCOTUS rulings, more cases to be taken up