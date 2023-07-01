Fmr. Wausau investment agent convicted of wire fraud and money laundering

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A disbarred investment agent and broker from Wausau, Tony Liddle, was convicted Friday in federal court for money laundering and wire fraud after stealing nearly $2 million from his clients. The judge sentenced him to about eight years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but several of Liddle’s former clients gave impassioned statements, nearly all tearing up as they detailed how his actions impacted them. The common thread throughout the statements was the amount of love and trust Liddle and his then-wife built with families. He and his wife would talk about how to be successful financially on Youtube.

One woman said she went to one of Liddle’s presentations where he talked about abuse within his family; denoting it was why he had a heart for helping women facing traumatic situations. His business website stated he had been given a Women’s Choice Award. She said it all inspired her to share with him her circumstances of trying to leave her husband. She stated it was why she decided to invest her money through him.

Another woman said she heard him speak on a prominent Christian financial wellness radio show, Dave Ramsey Solutions. She knew a few people who knew him personally, so she thought he would make a good fit.

A couple, both 68 years old, said they have known the Liddles for a decade and they were like family to them. The woman noted she had reupholstered a chair for one of the Liddle’s children. A former social worker and a former corrections worker noted they have seen all kinds of people and were good judges of character.

“It isn’t so much about the money, but about the betrayal,” the woman noted.

They said they watched the Liddles’ successes as they grew, and became one of Liddle’s first investors when they started their own investment business. The man quoted Mya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

The couple, who had saved where they could throughout their working years, had more than $100,000 stolen from them.

The woman who heard him on the radio said she had grown up being frugal. She said she was able to pay off her mortgage in 2012 and sold the home to be closer to family, which is when she was looking for a way to get more interest on the money she had than in a savings account. She said she did not look at her investment statements, knowing the market fluctuates; she told Liddle not to touch the accounts and just let them grow. When she was informed about the allegations against Liddle, she looked at those accounts and was concerned.

She said she has had anxiety and depression since learning this news. At age 61, she said she will likely not be able to purchase a home again after losing nearly $200,000.

“Tony is a monster,” she stated.

Liddle’s attorney did not excuse his actions but tried to paint his character.

“He did a monstrous thing, but he is not a monster.”

One victim noted in his statement on behalf of his mother that Liddle had not shed a tear throughout listening to their statements. Liddle’s attorney said, taking the time to listen to his victims was the least Liddle could do for them. Liddle said himself in court, that he did not shed tears because he knows it was a bad thing that he did and he is not going to cry for himself.

Liddle addressed the court, saying he was sorry. He said he understood the gravity of what he had done after trying to kill himself and sobering up in the hospital. He called many of the victims telling them he was sorry and would pay them back.

He wrote the judge a 29-page letter detailing his crimes and providing reasons for what he did. The judge summarized the letter, as the families did not get to see it before the hearing; the statements made were also not tested in court before sentencing. The judge said Liddle expressed that in essence, he purchased a bad business from a seller (who is currently representing some of Liddle’s defrauded clients and denounces that allegation) who tried to get more money out of him, and he also blamed his wife. The judge said he also talked about his anxiety and issues with alcohol.

Liddle told the court he should have quit the business and the marriage, but he did not.

The judge said these challenges Liddle faced were self-inflicted. He did not believe his apology, fully, but did believe he had some remorse.

For the comment about being a monster, the judge said what he did was horrible; he exploded the intimate details of his clients’ lives. He said “monster” was too far, but that he is a very morally compromised person that he would not trust.

The judge ordered Liddle to pay about $1.6 million in restitution, since he paid back some of the victims, but he acknowledged to the victims that many of them would not get much of their money back. However, Liddle would be working to pay them back, likely for the rest of his life.

Speaking to the victims’ sense of betrayal, the judge tried to encourage them to keep their eyes open, but that most people are good and can be trusted.

Liddle will begin his prison sentence July 31.

