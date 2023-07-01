First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues, risk of storms around the 4th

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The extended holiday weekend is underway in North Central Wisconsin. Temperatures are what you’d expected for the early days of July rising well into the 80s on Saturday. It will remain Saturday night through Monday. Temps will once again be in the 80s on Sunday while making a run toward 90 degrees Monday. Independence Day will not be completely dry locally as a risk of showers and storms is in the forecast. The chances of widespread showers and storms are on tap for Wednesday with a cold front. Pleasant summer weather settles in for later in the week.

It continues to be rather dry since the start of May in the region. Here are the deficits in rainfall up through July 1st.

Continued dry in the region with rainfall since May 1st 3 to 5 inches below average. (WSAW)

Some clouds Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows by daybreak in the upper 50s north to the low to mid 60s in Central Wisconsin.

Great weather for the final round of golf on Sunday at SentryWorld. (WSAW)

Sunday is the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The weather has cooperated so far this weekend, and Sunday will be no exception. A fair amount of sun and rather warm. Temps will top out in the low to mid 80s north, and mid to upper 80s in Central Wisconsin. The UV Index on Sunday will be very high, with the risk of sunburn in 20 minutes.

Very high UV Index on Sunday. (WSAW)

Hot and a bit more humid on Monday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Showers and storms organizing in Minnesota Monday night may try to hold together as they track east into Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Independence Day on Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a bit humid with chances of showers or storms during the day and perhaps into the evening too. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 if more sunshine makes an appearance during the afternoon.

Hot for the next few days, then cooler mid to late week. (WSAW)

Low pressure and cold front will track into the Badger State on Wednesday. Showers and scattered storms are expected. There is a chance some storms could be strong to severe. The main issues could be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Highs Wednesday around 80.

Showers & storms expected on Wednesday. (WSAW)

In the wake of the cold front, nice weather is on tap for later in the week. Partly cloudy Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday, rising to the low 80s on Saturday.

High temperatures above average through Tuesday, then a bit below average late week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.