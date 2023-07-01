Business at Fireworks Country picking up this 4th of July weekend

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - They’re open year-round, but from Memorial Day Weekend through July 4th business at Fireworks Country picks up. From sparklers to big 500-gram cakes, the family-run business has just about any firework you can imagine. Their great selection, and location, are two reasons they’re staying busy.

“Oh yeah, we’re fully stocked and we got a lot of product, and the crew is working their butts off,” said store manager Tony Bamke. “The last week, like right now, it’s crunch time and everyone is heading up north. They come in and they want to grab something real quick on their way up to their cabins,” he said.

Some of their fireworks can go up to 150-200 feet in the air. Fireworks can be a blast, quite literally, but they should also be taken seriously. Bamke says that most importantly you should use common sense.

“When you buy your mortar shells, you shoot them out of the tube they come with. Wear safety glasses and ear protection. You want to keep a good safe distance when you’re lighting your fireworks from a building and near a crowd,” he said.

Don’t forget to have a good time, however.

“Just have fun and be safe,” said Bamke.

Since COVID, more city-run fireworks shows have been canceled. This has pushed people to hold their own.

“It seems like since the people started lighting fireworks they really got into it and like it so much. Now they come in and say hey, we’re going to make this our annual little family function and get together,” he said.

Bamke definitely understands why people have gotten into lighting fireworks.

“Heck yeah, this is my Christmas,” he said.

One interesting thing about fireworks is that the weather can affect how they function. When there is more moisture and humidity in the air they can appear duller and less vibrant. They may also not be as loud or go up as high. This weekend there’s not much to worry about.

“Hopefully we’re going to get a little rain and cool the humidity down, but they’re still going to give you a heck of a bang,” said Bamke.

