USDA to invest $11M in Pelican River-Forest Project

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $188 million investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to conserve some of the most economically and ecologically significant forestlands across the nation.

The funding will support 34 projects to conserve more than 245,000 acres of working forests including $11 million going towards the Pelican River-Forest Project. The same project which the Wisconsin Legislature voted to kill back in April that would have created the largest land conservation project in state history.

“These forests, identified by state, tribal, and non-profit partners as vital to local communities, are critical to the health of our planet and the livelihoods of millions of Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The nation’s forests provide critical habitat for wildlife, support outdoor recreation, provide families with food and other resources, protect clean water, and are vital to forest products economies.

For a complete list of fiscal year 2023 projects, or to learn how states can apply for fiscal year 2024 funding, click here.

