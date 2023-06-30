News and First Alert Weather App
State’s air quality advisory expires at noon on Friday

(WBRC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – An air quality advisory will expire at noon on Friday due to improving air quality conditions.

The advisory was in effect due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Over the last week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recorded particle pollution concentrations that surpassed all previous records. Tuesday, June 27, marked the first recorded “Very Unhealthy” Air Quality Index in Milwaukee since monitoring began. Additionally, multiple “Very Unhealthy” AQI levels were recorded in Madison and Baraboo on Wednesday, June 28.

