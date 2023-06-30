State’s air quality advisory expires at noon on Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – An air quality advisory will expire at noon on Friday due to improving air quality conditions.

The advisory was in effect due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Over the last week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recorded particle pollution concentrations that surpassed all previous records. Tuesday, June 27, marked the first recorded “Very Unhealthy” Air Quality Index in Milwaukee since monitoring began. Additionally, multiple “Very Unhealthy” AQI levels were recorded in Madison and Baraboo on Wednesday, June 28.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.