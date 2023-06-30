News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First it was eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Amateur Rusty Strawn
Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond
4 facing charges following Marathon County drug investigation
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late Wednesday into early Thursday
USGA announces tee times for U.S. Senior Open
Yamaha
Yamaha Motor Co. says after 2024, they’ll no longer make snowmobiles

Latest News

A family says their 18-year-old son, Anthony Shores Jr., died after going underwater while at a...
18-year-old drowns at campground a month after graduating high school, family says
A fair amount of sun and warm for the 2nd round of the golf championship Friday.
First Alert Weather: Dry & rather warm heading into the holiday weekend
Jessica Rettler - 2023 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award
Plainfield teacher honored with excellence in teaching agriculture award
Jessica Rettler
NewsChannel 7 at 12p - Ag Award