Plainfield teacher honored with excellence in teaching agriculture award

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA announced that Jessica Rettler from Tri-County Elementary School in Plainfield was honored with the 2023 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award.

She is a fourth-grade teacher and head coach of the high school volleyball team.

Rettler takes the kudos for incorporating agricultural concepts into various subjects, such as reading, math, science, and social studies.

