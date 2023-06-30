News and First Alert Weather App
Overcoming the odds: The lengths one golfer went through to play at SentryWorld

43rd U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A golfer’s clubs are their livelihood. Whether it’s using them as a means of making a living, or for that ever-crucial Wednesday league play. For one player at SentryWorld this weekend, he didn’t have a club to his name a week ago.

Tony Wise played a round of golf in Ohio last Tuesday. When he woke up Wednesday morning though, somebody had smashed his car and stolen his golf clubs.

Without a club, tee, or ball marker to his name, this U.S. Senior Open the Kentucky amateur had qualified to play in was just a week away.

“Our head pro at a club where I’m a member was able to get me clubs the next day. Which is fine because all the irons were the same,” said Wise.

Still needing a driver and a fairway wood or two, Callaway™ stepped up with a special delivery last Friday.

“So I’m still trying to get used to those. Loved my old Epic Flash™. A couple years old, but I loved it,” Wise said.

“But, you know, I’d like to have a couple more reps with those two.”

They’re just clubs. No big deal, right? But it is.

He stated, “I don’t think it changes the game plan. But it changes your mentality because you really don’t have confidence in the clubs that you’re just not used to.”

Regardless of the journey to get here, it’s been a memorable week for the high school business teacher.

“I was a little starry-eyed on Tuesday,” Wise said, referring to his practice partners Jeff Sluman, Tim Herron, and John Huston. “I got to play with three big names and that was pretty emotional, up and down. But after that, you know, they’re just normal guys they’re just really, really good at golf.”

Last month, he played a couple holes at SentryWorld with Vijay Singh.

