Khris Middleton agrees to three-year deal with Bucks
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Khris Middleton has agreed to a new three-year, $102-million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN.
Middleton recently declined his option for 2023-2024 in search of a longer deal. The contract includes a player option, according to ESPN.
Middleton has played ten seasons with the Bucks, making three all-star games in that span. He helped the Bucks win their first title in 50 years in 2021.
