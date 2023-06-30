News and First Alert Weather App
Khris Middleton agrees to three-year deal with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (12) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Khris Middleton has agreed to a new three-year, $102-million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN.

Middleton recently declined his option for 2023-2024 in search of a longer deal. The contract includes a player option, according to ESPN.

Middleton has played ten seasons with the Bucks, making three all-star games in that span. He helped the Bucks win their first title in 50 years in 2021.

Tee times for U.S. Senior Open as second round is set to begin Friday

