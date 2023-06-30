Khris Middleton agrees to three-year deal with Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Khris Middleton has agreed to a new three-year, $102-million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN.

Middleton recently declined his option for 2023-2024 in search of a longer deal. The contract includes a player option, according to ESPN.

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Middleton has played ten seasons with the Bucks, making three all-star games in that span. He helped the Bucks win their first title in 50 years in 2021.

