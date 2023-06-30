News and First Alert Weather App
Jehovah’s Witnesses hope to reach many through Senior Open crowds

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People attending the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship will have the opportunity to learn more about Bible-based literature through Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry.

“We appreciate sharing thoughts from the Bible that can show practical ways to manage stress and strengthen families,” said Damion Bredlau, a Stevens Point resident who is helping to organize the initiative locally.

More than 50 volunteers are staffing mobile carts, allowing people to choose whether to approach and take some free literature or have a conversation with a volunteer minister.

Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in the U.S. since 2011. While “cart witnessing” began in metropolitan areas around the world, the practice quickly spread to smaller communities, becoming a fixture in rail and bus stations, airports, harbors and main streets.

