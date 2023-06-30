Holiday weekend gas prices much lower than 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 1 million people in Wisconsin are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the 4th of July holiday, according to AAA.

In Wisconsin, drivers can expect to pay $3.42 a gallon for unleaded. That’s lower than the national average of $3.54. It’s also about $1.25 less per gallon than drivers paid this time last year.

Right now, the lowest gas prices are near Door County and Madison. It’s highest in northern Wisconsin and Milwaukee.

June 30 gas prices in Wisconsin (WSAW)

