News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Holiday weekend gas prices much lower than 2022

July 4th travel (gfx)
July 4th travel (gfx)(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 1 million people in Wisconsin are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the 4th of July holiday, according to AAA.

In Wisconsin, drivers can expect to pay $3.42 a gallon for unleaded. That’s lower than the national average of $3.54. It’s also about $1.25 less per gallon than drivers paid this time last year.

Right now, the lowest gas prices are near Door County and Madison. It’s highest in northern Wisconsin and Milwaukee.

June 30 gas prices in Wisconsin
June 30 gas prices in Wisconsin(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Amateur Rusty Strawn
Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond
Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
Red Wings select Wausau native Brady Cleveland
4 facing charges following Marathon County drug investigation
Weekend of Sunset Kayaking
Local kayak, paddle board rentals face setback in central Wisconsin
Tee times for U.S. Senior Open as second round is set to begin Friday

Latest News

State’s air quality advisory expires at noon on Friday
Inside look at the Sentryworld Clubhouse
Willow Springs Garden to host annual car show, 4th of July celebration
7 Things You Need to Know - June 30, 2023