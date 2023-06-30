Hodag Food Wagon returns to Rhinelander library July 6

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that aims to reduce food insecurity for kids during the summer months will return July 6.

The Hodag Food Wagon is open and free to all children with the goal of providing a little extra nutritional support. Starting Thursday, July 6 the Hodag Food Wagon will return to the District of Rhinelander library and will run through August 24. It’s available during evening hours from 4-6 p.m. during those dates.

“Our goal is to give families with kids a little boost during the summer. The bags contain healthy, kid-friendly foods. We are excited to host new hours to reach more kids.” Said Courtney Smith, Rhinelander Area Food Pantry Associate Executive Director.

Rhinelander District Library is located at 106 N. Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.