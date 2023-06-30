News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million

FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News...
FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday.

The payout to Abby Grossberg will settle all litigation that she brought against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and her former co-workers, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

The settlement was revealed with the filing of a “Notice of Voluntary Dismissal” in a lawsuit she had filed this year in Manhattan federal court.

Although the notice did not reference the terms of the settlement, Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis G. Filippatos, said in an interview that his client will receive $12 million.

In a statement, Fox News said: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

The lawsuit claimed that Fox’s legal team “coerced, intimidated, and misinformed” Grossberg during preparations for her testimony in a legal battle between the network and Dominion, an elections technology company.

She maintained in the lawsuit that she had received “damaging and woefully inferior and inadequate legal representation” compared to male counterparts at Fox News and that the experience had resulted in “irretrievable reputational and emotional harm.”

In April, Fox agreed to pay more than $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election. The settlement was reached shortly before Carlson was expected to be called to testify.

Less than a week later, on April 24, Carlson, the network’s most popular personality, was fired.

In her lawsuit, Grossberg had asserted that Carlson’s show had a cruel and misogynistic workplace, and that she had been pressured to give misleading testimony in the Dominion case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Amateur Rusty Strawn
Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond
Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
Red Wings select Wausau native Brady Cleveland
4 facing charges following Marathon County drug investigation
Weekend of Sunset Kayaking
Local kayak, paddle board rentals face setback in central Wisconsin
Tee times for U.S. Senior Open as second round is set to begin Friday

Latest News

A new schedule is in effect for Texas USPS mail carriers following an employee's death in...
Postal Service enacts new start times for Texas mail carriers after employee dies in heat
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default
A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather, some...
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt