First Alert Weather: Air quality improving, heating up for the 4th of July

Smoke & haze gradually improving through the weekend. Have the sunglasses handy through the 4th of July, but prepare for heat & humidity.
Rather warm with more sun than clouds through Tuesday. An isolated chance of storms Tuesday PM...
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Smoky conditions gradually improving Friday and through the weekend. High temperatures will be remain warm and consistent over the weekend. Prepare for the heat and humdity to be on the rise heading into the 4th of July.

Air Quality Advisory remains in effect until Noon Friday for all of North Central Wisconsin. The air quality will range from moderate (yellow) to unhealthy (red) at times into at least the late morning hours of Friday. Although we’re improving air quality conditions, we’re continuing to see drought conditions across the Badger State. The latest Drought Monitor shows much of the region under a moderate drought, with Southern Juneau and Adams Counties under a severe drought. We desparetely need rain, but odds for us to pick up rainfall this weekend is little to none.

We end the work week and the final day of June with mostly sunny skies mixing with some haze. But sky conditions likely not as smoky or hazy unlike earlier this week. High temperatures remaining warm, low to mid-80s. Good weather at SentryWorld in Stevens Point for the next round of the U.S. Senior PGA Championship.

Before heading into the 4th of July, this weekend will featur similar weather conditions. Sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures near the mid-80s, with some spots potentially running to the upper 80s.

Temperatures and humidity values will spike starting Monday. High temperatures to run towards 90-degrees during the afternoon. Dew points will be higher, meaning conditions will feel muggier. This could cause heat indices to rise towards the mid to upper 90s. Sizzling for the 4th of July on Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s with mugginess sticking around. Heat indices could approach the upper 90s. Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm later in the day or during the evening.

Opportunities for scattered showers and storms increase Wednesday with a cold front moving into the region. Partly sunny with wet weather possible during the afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 80s. A bit cooler next Thursday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday, June 29, 2023