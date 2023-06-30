News and First Alert Weather App
Fireworks and their physical and mental impact on wildlife

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINCOQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Fireworks are a staple of the 4th of July, and as we are just days away from one of the biggest celebrations of the year, it’s a time when people like to set off fireworks.

However, the “Bombs Bursting in Air” can have some negative side effects, especially for animals at home and in the wild.

Fireworks are big and beautiful but they can also be dangerous for animals.

“Sometimes fireworks cause animals to run out into the road. So it’s not uncommon to get animals in the wildlife center that have been hit by a car because the fireworks scared them,” said Bryon Black, executive director, Northwoods Wildlife Center.

Not only does the sound spook animals, but what’s left over is toxic to them.

Black added, “If animals ingest those chemicals we can end up getting animals that have been poisoned by the litter in the trash from fireworks.”

He said the most patriotic thing we can do this Independence Day is take of our environment, and avoid pollution.

“I hope that they’re a little more mindful about how fireworks affect wild animals,” said Black. “Also, clean up after themselves. It’s an important part of being a responsible citizen in the Northwoods.”

