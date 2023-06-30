Crowd awaits grand opening of Crumbl Cookies’ Rib Mountain location

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crumbl Cookies held a grand opening Friday will a crowd of people already in line before 8 a.m.

Accoding to a news release, the grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating flavors, including Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

Kaitlyn Wishart was one of the people in line Friday for the Grand Opening.

“I experienced Crumbl for the first time in Appleton and I used to travel to Appleton just for cookies. So to have a Crumbl closeby is very exciting,” said Wishart.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening. Starting Wednesday, July 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

The store is open from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 am–12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s located at 225696 Rib Mountain Dr.

