Clubhouse at SentryWorld offers advanced fan experience

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – Friday marks day two of the championship for the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, and SentryWorld is doing everything they can to make the player and fan experience second to none.

If you’re a fan looking for that next-level golf experience, you’ll want to check out the clubhouse this weekend. NewsChannel 7 got an exclusive look at what’s inside the clubhouse.

“We’re looking forward to showing the world really what central Wisconsin hospitality is all about,” 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship Director Steve Marino said.

It’s often said the U.S. Senior Open coming to your area is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the clubhouse at SentryWorld Golf Course gives everyone a little more bang for their buck.

“You know we just want everybody to come be a part of it. It’s not for the hardcore golf fan it’s for maybe the weekend golfer or the person that plays once a year and then even the adventure seekers that just want to go and see a big tournament or a big event,” Marino said.

The clubhouse at SentryWorld offers gourmet food at their PJ’s restaurant. It’s a place you can relax, grab a bite and a drink while watching golf on one of its many TVs in the air conditioning.

“[It’s the] best of both worlds. You have a great climate-controlled space here within the clubhouse, elevated food and beverage experience, plus another structure out on the golf course that you can go actually watch golf right there,” Marino said.

That extra structure for Premium Club members is on the 17th green. The clubhouse took three weeks to get everything into shape for the Senior Open. Also inside the clubhouse, you’ll find the players’ locker room, which supports all 156 players.

“We built some temporary facilities here it’s a very easy and accessible walk for these guys with parking right behind the field house space and then they go right in and they have everything that they need right here,” Marino said. “We’ll have a barber across the hallway, we’ll do a shoeshine in [there] so these lockers were shipped in the other day and just built temporary structures.”

Across from the locker room is the player and family dining area. It’s a space they can cool off and relax between rounds. The clubhouse has a caddy lounge, a wellness area, and even a barber. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience found only in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

If you’re interested in getting into the clubhouse, you’ll need to buy the P.J.’s Champions Club pass for $325 or the Premium Champions Club pass for $500.

