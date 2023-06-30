Bond set at $1M for suspect in June 3 hostage situation in Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 41-year-old Nekoosa man was charged with 12 counts earlier this week following a standoff situation in Antigo.

Roger Houghton Jr’s most serious counts include making bomb scares and taking hostages. Houghton also threatened to shoot officers.

An investigation began around 9 p.m. on June 3 after a woman reported a violent domestic incident. Police arrived at a home at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Clermont Street. When officers responded they learned two children were in the home. Court documents state Houghton Jr. made references to having weapons, making a bomb and threatening to kill the children. Crisis negotiators responded to assist.

The city gas company responded and shut the gas off in a multiple-block radius and also extracted gas from the lines. Residents in the surrounding area were contacted to stay sheltered.

Investigators said while Houghton was on a video chat with he appeared to have a handgun. Houghton also showed what appeared to be a large amount of marijuana and stated he was snorting cocaine.

Tactical operators and crisis negotiators were called in to help and they were able to safely rescue the children.

On Sunday at approximately 7:21 a.m. Houghton surrendered to the police. He was then taken into custody.

He is expected to learn on July 25 if his case will head to trial.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.