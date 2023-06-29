News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woman accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of products from an Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty store

Woman accused of leaving Ulta Beauty with $3,967.00 worth of unpaid merchandise. 06/26/2023
Woman accused of leaving Ulta Beauty with $3,967.00 worth of unpaid merchandise. 06/26/2023(Menomonee Falls Police Department)
By Alice Reid
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty store in Menomonee Falls earlier this week.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department released a photo Thursday of a person they’re calling a suspect in the case.

Police said the suspect is a Black woman described as a heavyset, between 20′s to 30′s years of age, wearing a surgical mask, a white shirt with the words “Raised on Dolly”, ripped blue jeans, and carrying a pink tote bag.

According to police, the woman left Ulta Beauty with $3,967.00 worth of unpaid merchandise on Monday.

If you can assist with identifying the suspect in the attached photo or have information on this retail theft please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 23-016449.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 facing charges following Marathon County drug investigation
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late Wednesday into early Thursday
Senior Amateur Rusty Strawn
Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond
USGA announces tee times for U.S. Senior Open
Yamaha
Yamaha Motor Co. says after 2024, they’ll no longer make snowmobiles