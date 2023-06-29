Taste ‘N Glow event organizers unveil custom balloon fest-inspired beer

STETTIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A local company is brewing up some creativity for this year’s Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Festival. Stevens Point Brewery has partnered with the balloon festival to create a custom beer and can for this year’s event.

“That was always our goal, to have a beer every year,” said Steven Woller the president of the Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Festival.

This is the second year Taste ‘N Glow is working with a local brewery to create a custom, one-of-a-kind beer for the balloon festival.

“This year Point Brewery made a beer for us so it’s pretty cool looking. The [can] wrap on it was actually a picture from last year from the Saturday night flight,” said Woller.

The inspiration behind this year’s beer can is a colorful depiction of the balloon fest people know and love.

“It is a white ale, but what’s really exciting about the can is that some of our pilots are veterans and their balloons are on the can,” said Nancy Woller, the executive director of the Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Festival.

The Trailmates Snowmobile Club is one of the sponsors of the Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Festival. The club’s president even got to be the first to try the Taste ‘N Glow beer.

”It’s actually pretty good. For the first can we opened, it’s actually excellent,” said Randy Thurs, the president of the Trailmates Snowmobile Club. “It’s a very mild taste I would say. It’s very, very good.”

The beer is a way to promote a local business and earn money for a good cause.

”We’re all about the community here. So this year while you’re listening to the band, sitting in the beer garden you can help a cause with Camp American Legion,” said Nancy Woller.

The proceeds for each beer sold will go to supporting Wisconsin veterans.

“Whether you’re drafted or not, you give up a lot. I mean you go where they tell you to go and you leave your family behind quite often so you know, we just really respect and we want to show our appreciation for their service,” said Nancy Woller.

There are thousands of cans of beer, but you can only get them in one place.

”We have 5,000 cans that they produced about for us and they’re only available at the site here,” said Woller.

Each beer can is only $5. The beer can be purchased during the balloon festival from July 7-9.

