SentryWorld strengthens security for U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday marks the start of the championship of the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld. Before you head out to watch your favorite golf legends, it’s important to know what safety measures are being taken. They’ve been planning the security measures since the event was announced in February 2021.

Multiple agencies are working together with Sentry security including Stevens Point Police, Fire, EMS and Aspirus Hospital. They’ve set up camera systems throughout the course to help monitor any suspicious activity. They’re confident it will be a safe environment for everyone.

“We are here to protect and serve as well. Sentry has numerous offices within the community and throughout the U.S. and the golf course is a huge asset to us, so we have invested in our asset by ensuring that our course is a safe and friendly environment for everybody,” SentryWorld Golf Course Security Manager Eric Flowerette said.

Flowerette said they will have a 24/7 presence at the course to go along with their updated security technology. He also said many organizations including local, state and federal agencies will be on hand to help.

“Those partnerships with law enforcement go a long way. [It’s] something we strive to do as a company to protect our associates, our guests and all the vendors that help out as well,” Flowerette said. “We’re well prepared, communication is there and we’re excited to see everyone come out and have a great time here at this beautiful golf course.”

Everyone who enters SentryWorld will be screened through a metal detector and wands, similar to what fans see going to Lambeau Field or American Family Field for a game. They will also have K-9 units on-site for extra threat detection.

Flowerette said the USGA has dedicated phone lines for fans to call to report something suspicious at the event. For emergencies dial 911 and for on-site non-emergencies dial (715) 204-1619.

