Riverfront Rendezvous to be held June 30- July 2 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 40 years people have been heading to Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point for Riverfront Rendezvous. The three-day festival is June 30-July 2.

The annual festival is Stevens Point’s Fourth of July celebration.

“We’ve got everything. Kids’ games and entertainment... We have a fire juggler this year. Friday entertainment consists of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. So if you’re a fan of swing, that’s the band to see and entertainment all weekend long. Of course, being the world’s home of the World’s Largest Trivia Contest, there’s a trivia game. The annual Carp Classic and live music, everything from polkas to country to jazz and top 40s. There’s an 80s hair band called Hype coming. Something to do all weekend long,” explained Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

Yeah, definitely a lot going on there. And now something else going on. We’ve heard there might be a golf tournament happening in Stevens Point as well.

Mayor Wiza said he does expect a larger crowd due to USGA Senior Open

In addition to food and music, there will be plenty for families to do.

“We’ve got bouncy houses. The one that I’m really excited about is this fire-juggling entertainer. That’s going to be on Saturday and Sunday in the kids’ tent. Of course, we have the emergency vehicle display, where the kids get to climb in and around fire trucks and ambulances and police cars and our officers are going to be there and firefighters to kind of show them what they do,” said Mayor Wiza.

Fireworks on Sunday evening will cap off the event.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve been shooting off from barges on the river which doubles our viewing space we used to shoot off on the west side shoreline. So that area was closed off for safety reasons. But a couple of years ago, we started doing it for the barges, which gives us twice as much room for people to see now,” Wiza said.

Wiza said people can put down blankets on Sunday to claim a spot to watch the fireworks that evening.

