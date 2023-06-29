Rep. Tiffany hosts roundtable discussion with northcentral Wisconsin law enforcement

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Law enforcement agencies from counties across northcentral Wisconsin are discussing public safety. Sheriffs from Vilas, Oneida, and Marathon Counties met with Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) during a round table discussion.

Some of the main problems brought up by police chiefs and sheriffs from our area are substance abuse, recruitment problems, mental health resources, and how to better support our law enforcement officers.

“We’re here talking about the challenges that face law enforcement locally here in north central Wisconsin,” said Sheriff Chad Billeb, Marathon County Police Department.

Sheriffs, chief deputies, and chiefs of police from five counties in the region showed up to tell Rep. Tiffany what they were seeing in their communities.

“We want to drive home the challenges that we’re all facing around substance abuse, mental health, and all of the factors that then play into that,” said Sheriff Billeb.

One of the issues the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and other sheriff’s offices are facing is mental health treatment for people in jail.

“Often times we have to rely on facilities like Mendota and Winnebago and in our situation in Marathon County, we currently have four people at Mendota and a number of people just waiting to go. The next person is waiting 200 days and that means there are another eight people in line waiting to go,” said Sheriff Billeb.

Law enforcement officials also spoke to Rep. Tiffany about correctional officer shortages continuing to be an issue in their counties.

That job is hard to recruit for. There’s an academy that’s involved and there’s a lot of challenges,” added Sheriff Billeb.

Rep. Tiffany offered a solution to bring in more staff. He said, “The number one thing we can do at the federal level is to put those work requirements in place. If you’re able-bodied, you should work.”

Another problem officials are seeing is substance abuse.

“Fentanyl continues to be a huge problem and I believe we know how we can help fix that, unfortunately, there’s not the will in the United States Senate to get it done,” Rep. Tiffany added.

Sheriff Billeb said the key takeaway from the roundtable meeting is that they are not alone.

“As we met with sheriffs and police chiefs and representatives from across the region, we know that in Wausau, and in Marathon County, the challenges we’re facing are being faced everywhere,” Sheriff Billeb said.

Law enforcement said they appreciate the congressman for hearing them out. They hope Tiffany can take these issues to Washington to see if there is something they can do at a federal level help law enforcement.

