Red Wings select Wausau native Brady Cleveland
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native and Wausau West graduate Brady Cleveland was drafted in the second round of the NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Cleveland was selected 47th overall.
NewsChannel 7 spoke with Cleveland in May after he helped Team USA bring home the gold at the U18 World Championships.
Congratulations to Brady Cleveland for being selected with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the @DetroitRedWings ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YVrI8zlhrU— USHL (@USHL) June 29, 2023
