Red Wings select Wausau native Brady Cleveland

Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
Cleveland helped Team USA beat Sweden in the U18 World Championships 3-2 in overtime.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native and Wausau West graduate Brady Cleveland was drafted in the second round of the NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Cleveland was selected 47th overall.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with Cleveland in May after he helped Team USA bring home the gold at the U18 World Championships.

