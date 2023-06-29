Pine Crest Nursing Home receives five-star rating as closure discussions loom

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care has announced that Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill has been awarded a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The nursing home was recognized for its quality care, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents, and maintaining the highest standards of service excellence.

“We are thrilled to have received a five-star rating, which reflects our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional care and service to our residents and community,” said Ryan Hanson, Pine Crest Nursing Home administrator. “Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals, including our compassionate nurses, skilled caregivers, and support staff, are the backbone of our success. Their expertise and commitment to our residents’ well-being are truly commendable.”

Currently, the nursing home is facing an uncertain future. Administrative and Legislative Committees in Merrill met on Wednesday to discuss plans for whether Pine Crest will remain as a county-run facility or prepare other options including selling the facility.

Gary Olsen, executive director of NCHC, said, “Achieving a five-star rating is a significant accomplishment, as it signifies that Pine Crest consistently meets or exceeds the highest standards in every aspect of care provision.”

CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily. The Nursing Home Care Compare website features a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between one and five stars.

For more information about Pine Crest and its five-star rating, visit www.norcen.org/PineCrest or visit the Nursing Home Compare website at https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare.

