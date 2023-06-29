News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officials: Worker electrocuted while repairing fitness center hot tub

Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.
Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.(MGN)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A man died after he was electrocuted while repairing a hot tub inside an Arizona fitness center Wednesday, according to officials.

The man was discovered by police when they arrived at a Life Time athletic club in Phoenix.

First responders said the man was unresponsive inside a hot tub that was mostly drained of water and featured exposed live electrical wires.

Power company crews were called to the scene to shut off power to the entire building so first responders could enter the hot tub safely.

Medics on the scene said the man was already dead.

KPHO reports the fitness center was closed while the investigation into the man’s death took place.

A statement from Life Time Fitness was released Thursday regarding the man’s death. The statement confirmed that the professional contractor had died performing maintenance work at the fitness center, and that the incident is under investigation.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the statement added.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Amateur Rusty Strawn
Amateur golfer reels in large Northern Pike from SentryWorld pond
4 facing charges following Marathon County drug investigation
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late Wednesday into early Thursday
USGA announces tee times for U.S. Senior Open
Yamaha
Yamaha Motor Co. says after 2024, they’ll no longer make snowmobiles

Latest News

Best friends, Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores, took a dog they adopted on the ride of her life...
Best friends adopt 19-year-old dog, Annie, take her on yearlong ‘bucket list’ adventure
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California’s historic work on possible Black reparations moves to the legislature
Filling the gaps in state, school budgets to support mental health of students
SentryWorld Course Designer Robert Trent Jones Jr.
Appreciating their work: SentryWorld course designer takes in Senior Open