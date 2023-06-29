Local kayak, paddle board rentals face setback in central Wisconsin

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, especially during the summer months. However, this year, rental businesses offering kayaking and paddle-boarding experiences have experienced a significant downturn.

Some rentals and lesson bookings are down by approximately one-third in the region, leaving business owners perplexed as they strive to attract customers.

There are two primary factors contributing to the setback: temperature and air quality. These two elements have proven to be major obstacles, making it challenging for rental businesses to entice customers.

Susan Burns, a passionate kayaker and paddleboarder, operates her own board and kayak rental business in Waupaca. She and her husband also own a paddleboard manufacturing company.

“It’s so fun because paddlers are really friendly, and they’re kind and they’re there to have a great time,” Burns said.

However, this season has been far from ideal for her business. The relatively cold start to June delayed the already short Wisconsin paddling season, resulting in only about 66% of the usual revenue being generated by this time.

The kayaking and paddleboarding season in central Wisconsin typically runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. So, renters have a limited window each year to make money.

Unfavorable air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires has further dissuaded people from visiting the lakes, particularly those with vulnerable respiratory systems.

An avid kayaker, Kathy O’Connor expressed her disappointment, explaining that she typically ventures out onto the lake at least twice a day. However, the poor air quality has forced her to reduce her outings.

“[I miss] going on longer trips, staying out longer and exploring some of the places that I love to go to that I just haven’t gone that far because you just feel like ‘well, maybe this isn’t good for me’,” O’Connor said.

Despite the setbacks, Burns remains optimistic that as temperatures rise and air quality improves, more people will return to enjoy outdoor activities, giving a much-needed boost to the rental industry.

“What I’m looking forward to is getting people on the lakes to be able to enjoy our beautiful chain of lakes here and the water, the air quality so you can see the beautiful sunsets and you can see across the lakes,” Burns added. “So I’m looking forward to getting more people on the water and being able to enjoy nature and what the state of Wisconsin has to offer because it’s pretty special here.”

