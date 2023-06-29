Lincoln County Board holds meeting on what’s next for Merrill nursing home

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The future of the Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill is still undecided after the county board spent Wednesday afternoon discussing options with multiple brokers about the next steps.

The bottom line is, the county board has many things to consider when it comes to the future of Pine Crest such as staffing and viable care for its residents.

During the meeting, the board had three things to consider when deciding on a future for the Pine Crest.

The first is working with a broker to potentially sell the home. The board selected real estate group Marcus and Millichap out of Milwaukee to do just that.

The second option is to keep and maintain Pine Crest as a county-run facility while the last option would be a referendum, allowing voters to decide what happens.

“First and foremost, are the residents taken care of? Will they continue to be provided the care and stability they have now,” questioned Don Friske, Lincoln County Board Chair. “We have to address it, whether we address it through a sale or not the board has to decide, however, we do decide to move forward we do have to address the deficit issue.”

One way to make sure residents are taken care of is to incorporate a daycare for both employees and the community while also creating employee living quarters to provide assisted living.

“We will be able to continue to provide the taxpayer the best bang for their buck or the best return on their investment with Pine Crest,” said Friske.

It’s something Derek Woellner, a member of ‘People for Pine Crest,’ hopes to see happen.

“Our main concern is that it’s such a good facility right now. We want to keep it that way and one of the reasons it is such a good facility is because our community has some say,” said Woellner.

