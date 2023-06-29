J.J. Watt to join CBS Sports as NFL Analyst

(WSAW) - J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has agreed to a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as an NFL studio analyst.

The Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badger will make his first appearance on THE NFL TODAY in Week 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team,” said David Berson, President, CBS Sports. “As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today’s NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.”

Watt will work alongside James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms and others.

Watt played 12 NFL seasons with the Texans (2011-20) and Arizona Cardinals (2021-22). He retired following the 2022 season.

