Golfers get final tune-ups before opening round of U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Before the U.S. Senior Open officially tees off Thursday morning, participants got their last swings of practice Wednesday at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

Defending U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington practiced by himself Wednesday. He continued to echo the sentiment of many heading into the week that the course plays hard. He went as far as to say it’s a USGA event, not a Champions Tour event.

“I like coming in and finding a challenge as stern as this, yeah?” said Harrington. “But it’s certainly different coming off regular events. It’s what the USGA does.”

Something that’s causing the course to play tough is the thick rough, making it difficult to hit out of. Two-time U.S. Open champion Ernie Els knows a lot about that, describing the rough as ‘juicy.’

“I’ve played all my practice rounds in the mornings so it’s very wet and very juicy,” said Els. “I think it’s going to remain like that for the rest of the week. It’s very lush, the course is in unbelievable shape. We’re playing the U.S. Open so you’d expect a juicy rough,” said Els.

It wasn’t just the golfers who got a look at the course Wednesday. Plover native and NHL star Joe Pavelski walked the course with fellow Wisconsinites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly. He’s a big golfer himself, but he will leave the tournament to the professionals this week.

“These guys are good, they have an understanding of what it takes playing hockey,” said Pavelski. “To watch how good these guys are, they’re night and days ahead of you.”

Pavelski will serve as an ambassador for the tournament all week.

The first round of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open begins Thursday morning from SentryWorld. A list of all the tee times can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.