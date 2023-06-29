First Alert Weather: Still smoky, but drier & warmer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drier weather on tap for Thursday with morning clouds gradually clearing off to the east. Smoky sky conditions from Canadian wildfires remain over the region, keeping the air quality unhealthy. Minimal rain chances expected through the weekend. Can’t rule out a stray rain shower, but the next chance for the region to see area-wide rainfall likely not until middle of next week.

High temperatures in the low to mid-80s through the weekend (WSAW)

Air Quality Advisory remains in effect state-wide through Noon, Thursday. Smoky conditions will try to make some small improvements Thursday afternoon and Friday. However, air quality to likely remain unhealthy.

More sunshine Thursday with some morning clouds gradually clearing. Though, skies will remain smoky and hazy. High temperatures warmer, low to mid-80s among Central Wisconsin this afternoon. Up North will see highs upper 70s to low 80s.

High temperatures warmer today in the low to mid-80s with some sunshine mixing with smoky skies (WSAW)

A few isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms could try to develop again during the evening hours on Thursday. Though, not everyone will be impacted by this as precipitation remains rather isolated. Odds in favor for most to remain dry.

Isolated showers or storms possible for some Thursday evening, but not everyone will be impacted (WSAW)

Haze to mix with sunshine again Friday. High temperatures remain quite seasonal Friday and throughout the weekend, around the low to mid-80s. But can’t rule out some isolated rain chances during the afternoon or evening hours on Saturday and Sunday. As of now, the forecast does not feature any widespread rain events until middle of next work week.

Turning a tad humid and muggy through the weekend. Even muggier middle of next week (WSAW)

Can't rule out maybe a drizzle of rain Saturday afternoon but most end up being dry (WSAW)

Extended forecast hints at a warm-up heading into the 4th of July, where high temperatures could spike to the 90s again. Next chance for the region to see area-wide rainfall may not occur until middle of the next work week.

